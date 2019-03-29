European Chess Championship: Sergei Movsesian is a half point behind the leader

The penultimate 10th round of the European Individual Championship ending in Macedonian capital Skopje was victorious for the following Armenian representatives – Sergei Movsesian, Hrant Melkumyan, Shant Sargsyan and Manuel Petrosyan, Armenia’s National Olympic Committee reported.

Samvel Ter-Sahakyan suffered defeat and Hayk Martirosyan, Robert Hovhannisyan and Armenia’s new champion Arman Pashikyan drew their games.

Before the last round the best result among the Armenian representatives has been shown by Sergei Movsesian who after two wins in a row has gained 7.5 points and is half point behind the leader, Vladislav Artemiev. In the 11th round Movsesian will compete with Hungarian Ferenc Berkes with white pieces.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/03/29/European-Chess-Championship/2093205

