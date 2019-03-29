Burbank Community to Commemorate Armenian Genocide on April 16

The commemoration will begin at 6 p.m. with a short remembrance program led by ANCA – B. The BHS Armenian Club will showcase a testimonial presentation during the Burbank City Council meeting and, as is Burbank tradition, the City Council will present its proclamation in recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

A candlelight vigil will follow in front of Burbank City Hall, located at 275 E. Olive Ave, at 7 p.m., during which there will be speeches and performances from community leaders and a performance by members of the AYF Juniors “Gaidzag” Chapter.

The commemoration event is open to all community members, activists, and leaders. Join us in remembering the 1.5 million Armenian lives lost. For far too long, the crimes against humanity the Armenian people endured have been denied. We must unite in demanding recognition and restitution for the genocide perpetrated by the Turkish government. We must persist in our fight for justice.

“The Armenian-American youth recognizes the importance in unifying to promote awareness. For this reason, we urge people of all ages to come together and support this event,” stated Christine Mkrtchyan the secretary of AYF “Varak’ Chapter.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Burbank advances the social, economic, cultural and political rights of the area’s Armenian American community and promotes increased Armenian American civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.