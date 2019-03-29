Ararat-Eskijian Museum Lecture “The Missing Pages: The Modern Life of a Medieval Manuscript, from Genocide to Justice”

MISSION HILLS, CA — The Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM), National Association for Armenian Studies (NAASR), is pleased to announce an

upcoming lecture “The Missing Pages: The Modern Life of a Medieval Manuscript, from Genocide to Justice” by Dr. Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh Professor of Art History, University of California, Davis. Sunday April 07th, 2019, 4PM Ararat-Eskijian Museum/Sheen Chapel 15105 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills Ca 91345.

The Missing Pages is the biography of the Zeytun Gospels, a manuscript illuminated by the greatest medieval Armenian artist, Toros Roslin, and which is at once art, sacred object, and cultural heritage. Its tale mirrors the story of its scattered community as Armenians have struggled to redefine themselves after genocide and in the absence of a homeland. Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh follows in the manuscript’s footsteps through seven centuries, from medieval Armenia to the killing fields of 1915, the refugee camps of Aleppo, Ellis Island, Soviet Armenia, the J. Paul Getty Museum, and ultimately to a Los Angeles courtroom. Reconstructing the path of the pages, Watenpaugh uncovers the rich tapestry of an extraordinary artwork and the people touched by it. At once a story of genocide and survival, of unimaginable loss and resilience, The Missing Pages captures the human costs of war and persuasively makes the case for a human right to art.

Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh is Professor of Art History at the University of California, Davis. She is the award-winning author of The Image of an Ottoman City: Architecture in Aleppo (2004). Her writing has also appeared in the Huffington Post and the Los Angeles Times.

Copies of the missing pages will be available for purchase.

Admission free (Donations appreciated) Reception following program For more information call the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at 747- 500-7585

or email eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com

This event will not be Live Streamed.

