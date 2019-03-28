 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Gabriel Sargsyan takes part in Sharjah Chess Masters 2019

2019-03-28
Member of Armenian National Chess Team Gabriel Sargsyan is participating in the 3rd Sharjah Chess Masters underway these days in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s chess federation reported.

As the source details, the major tournament has brought 178 chess players from 31 countries, including 35 grand masters. After six rounds played, the table is topped by Ernesto Inarkir. Gabriel Sargsyan has scored 4 points.

