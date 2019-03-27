PACE President honors the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

She laid flowers at the eternal fire and paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.
Liliane Maury Pasquier visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, watched the exhibitions on display and left a note in the guestbook.
The PACE President noted that genocides are still being carried out today and stressed the need to continue struggling against hatred, xenophobia and discrimination.
“Those lead to crimes and go counter to human life, rights and dignity,” Liliane Maury Pasquier said.
Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu
