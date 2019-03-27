California State Superintendent understands the need for genocide education

The meeting with Senator Durazo served as an opportunity to discuss issues the Armenian community in Southern California faces today. The ANCA-WR delegation also presented the policy priorities of the ANCA-WR. Senator Durazo’s 24th district includes Little Armenia among other cities.

Representatives of the Armenian Youth Federation – Western U.S. were also in Sacramento to meet with various elected officials as well as their staff to educate them about the Divest Turkey Initiative.

