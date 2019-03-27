Armenia to honor Aznavour at a concert on his 95th birthday

The concert dedicated to the 95th birthday anniversary of the great Armenian will take place at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.

The concert will feature Patrick Fiori, Helene Segara, Léa Castel, Slimane and other famous French singers.

Other guests are also expected to attend the event. The organizers promise surprises at the concert.

The ticket prices available on Tomsarkgh.am range from 5,000 to 50,000 drams.

Aznavour passed away on 1 October 2018, at the age of 94. He was named entertainer of the century in an online poll by CNN and Time magazine in 1999.

In a career spanning over 70 years, the world-famous singer recorded more than 1,200 songs, released 294 albums, performed over 1,000 concerts in 94 countries worldwide and starred in 80 movies. Aznavour sold 180 million records during his lifetime.