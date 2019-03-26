Exhibition on the Armenian theme opened in Turkey

An exhibition dedicated to the Armenian community that once lived in the Turkish city

Edirne (previously known as Adrianapolis) was opened in the northwest of Turkey, Ermenihaber reported.

Titled “Edirne and the Armenian community”, the exhibition was opened in the Grand Synagogue of the Edirne Jewish community.

The exhibition features photos and postcards by Roy Arakelyan who was from Edirne and resided in France. The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the Police Chief of Edirne Ali Kemal Kurt, members of the Jewish community of Turkey and its former head Silvio Avadia.

As the organizers said the exhibition aimed to display the works of the Christian communities that had their impact and heritage in the city. It is noteworthy that the exhibition will last until April 28 and will be open to public on April 24 – the day of the Armenian Genocide commemoration.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/03/26/Exhibition-Turkey/2091427

