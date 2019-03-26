Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences President on scientists’ social protection

According to him, the real estate of the Academy in which the research institutes are based is in poor condition, and there are no restoration efforts even after structures collapse.
The president of the Academy added that the number of scientific workers has dropped to 3,000 and compared this number with the 12,000 scientific workers who used to work in Armenia during the Soviet era.
According to Martirosyan, state funding for the Academy comprised AMD 6 billion, while extra-budgetary funding comprised over AMD 2 billion.
On 26 March, the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia is hosting the annual general assembly devoted to the main results of scientific and scientific-organizational activities carried out in 2018.
