Armenian American Medical Society Stands 34 Years Strong

AAMS Gala Honors Healthcare Leaders and Continues Legacy of Support with City of Smile

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian American Medical Society’s (AAMS) annual gala is fast-approaching and marks 34 years of promoting health services, education and professional growth in the healthcare industry. AAMS’ continued mission of benevolence is at the forefront of the celebration, this year spotlighting City of Smile Foundation’s pediatric oncology initiative in Armenia.

The 34th anniversary gala will honor City of Smile’s Chairwoman and the event’s keynote speaker, Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. The 2019 AAMS Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Mr. Serj Tankian, singer, poet, songwriter, visual artist, activist, composer and the voice of System of a Down. The gala will take place on Saturday, April 6 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel, 333 Universal Hollywood Drive, Universal City. Cocktail hour will begin at 7 p.m. followed by dinner at 8 p.m.

“The Armenian American Medical Society has a wide-reaching legacy of supporting and promoting healthcare programs and professionals across the globe,” said AAMS President Armond Kotikian, DDS, MD, FACS. “This year’s partnership with City of Smile creates an opportunity for our organization to impact the lives of children suffering from oncological and hematological diseases directly in the heart of Armenia, making it a heartfelt initiative for our Board and the entire AAMS community.”

As the spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan played an instrumental role in the 2018 Velvet Revolution. A graduate of Yerevan State University, Hakobyan’s background in journalism propelled her into her current role as editor-in-chief of Armenian Times, the largest circulation in the country.

Hakobyan’s leadership in advocating for charitable organizations throughout the country led to the formation of the City of Smile Foundation, whose mission is to help improve the current state of pediatric cancer care in Armenia, specifically hematological and oncological. She is also at the forefront of My Step Foundation whose mission is to identify social solutions to problems that, for certain reasons, cannot be addressed by the government. She heads the Women for Peace campaign, dedicated to promoting the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, taking the focus away from politics and instead approaching it as an action of a woman and a mother.

The AAMS is honored to present Hakobyan as this year’s keynote speaker. Her contributions to the healthcare needs of Armenian children, as well as her leadership role throughout the nation, reach far beyond the borders of Armenia.

Serj Tankian is best known as the voice of the acclaimed rock band System of a Down, but his creative genius goes much further. His mission to promote diversity and understanding transcends music and poetry and dives deep into the world of advocacy. As a true Armenian activist, Tankian has created his own legacy in the healthcare community. The AAMS is proud to honor Tankian with the much-deserved 2019 AAMS Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The Armenian American Medical Society’s goal to impact healthcare begins locally and extends globally with international leaders such as Anna Hakobyan and Serj Tankian,” says AAMS Gala Chair Kevin Galstyan, MD, FACOG. “Their contributions to the AAMS’ mission are commendable, and it is our honor to celebrate them along with our entire community during the 34th anniversary gala.”

To RSVP, please email info@aamsc.org or call (818) 980-7777. To learn more about AAMS, visit the organization’s website.

http://asbarez.com/178570/armenian-american-medical-society-stands-34-years-strong/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...