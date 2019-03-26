Armenia technically ready for visa liberalization with EU member states | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

“It’s important to note that the relevant officials of the EU have announced support for the launch of that dialogue, as well as have announced that Armenia is technically is ready for it. Now this issue is more of political importance and depends on the political decision of the EU member states. We actively work in that direction, work with the EU member states to start the dialogue as soon as possible and we think this will be an important message to the Armenian people and all the people who struggle and achieve democracy”, Rubinyan said.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan