Catholicos Karekin II leaves for Moscow

On 25 March, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians left for Moscow on a pontifical visit, reports the press divan of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, according to NEWSa.m.

During the visit, His Holiness will have meetings with benefactors of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to discuss the programs that are being implemented under their patronage.

The Catholicos of All Armenians will also have a meeting with Pontiff of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kiril of Moscow and All Russia.

