Islamic terrorism accounts for 91 percent of European terror cictims

The report also examines European victims of terror globally, revealing that a further 1,115 people including tourists and military personnel had also been victims of terrorism during the same period.

In total, 91 percent of the victims were killed by radical Islamic extremists, 20 percent of whom were murdered by suicide bombers. Political terror casualties have been far lower, with far-left extremists and far-right extremists each murdering 13 people.

In terms of EU countries, Spain has seen the most terror-related deaths, with 268 victims, closely followed by France with 263.

The number of terror threats in Europe has also remained high since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015 with French authorities saying last summer that they had prevented at least 5 serious terror attacks that year.

In 2017, Europe faced an estimated 205 separate terror plots according to Europol with 107 of the plots being reported by the United Kingdom.