Islamic terrorism accounts for 91 percent of European terror cictims

2019-03-23
The newly released Black and White Book of Terrorism in Europe has revealed radical Islamic terrorists have accounted for 91 percent of the total terror victims since the year 2000. The book is an initiative of Spanish MEP Maité Pagazaurtundua, president of the Foundation for Victims of Terrorism, listing the 753 people killed in terror attacks in the European Union between 2000 and 2018, Le Figaro reports.

The report also examines European victims of terror globally, revealing that a further 1,115 people including tourists and military personnel had also been victims of terrorism during the same period.

In total, 91 percent of the victims were killed by radical Islamic extremists, 20 percent of whom were murdered by suicide bombers. Political terror casualties have been far lower, with far-left extremists and far-right extremists each murdering 13 people.

In terms of EU countries, Spain has seen the most terror-related deaths, with 268 victims, closely followed by France with 263.

The number of terror threats in Europe has also remained high since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015 with French authorities saying last summer that they had prevented at least 5 serious terror attacks that year.

In 2017, Europe faced an estimated 205 separate terror plots according to Europol with 107 of the plots being reported by the United Kingdom.

