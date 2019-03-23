Armenian-Australian Gladys Berejiklian becomes first elected female Premier of New South Wales

A gracious Berejiklian thanked many in her speech, reserving special praise for the people of New South Wales: “No matter your background or where you live, you can be the Premier of New South Wales – a state where someone with a long surname and a woman can be the Premier.”

Berejiklian’s victory has ensured she also makes history as the first leader of the Liberal (LIB) and National (NAT) Coalition to lead her political party to a third consecutive term in office.

“This is a historic day for Armenian-Australians and for the global Armenian community, as Ms Berejiklian continues to be the most powerful Armenian woman in world politics; this time being elected in her own right to lead the executive branch of a government that runs a state of 7 million people – the largest state of a G20 nation,” said Haig Kayserian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

“The Armenian community of New South Wales is filled with joy, as support for Ms Berejiklian extends beyond party politics – the opportunity for an Armenian-Australian, for ‘Our Gladys’ to be elected was too big not to get completely behind,” Kayserian added.