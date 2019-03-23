Armenia seeks 380 people through Interpol

YEREVAN. – A total of 380 people are wanted from Armenia along the lines of the Interpol, said Ara Fidanyan, Head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Armenia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Fidanyan noted that, from 2017 to 2018, a total of 355 persons, who were sought on the initiative of Armenian law enforcement agencies, were found in Interpol member countries; a total of 262 of them were arrested, whereas 39 were extradited.

The Armenia Interpol chief added that, from 2017 to 2018—and in close cooperation with the police of the country, 136 people wanted by Interpol were found in Armenia; a total of 59 of them were arrested, whereas 9 were extradited. And the extradition procedure for the rest is either still in progress or the extradition request was denied due to Armenian citizenship.

“Also, we [Armenia Interpol] are carrying out special measures regarding Armenian citizens and presumably Armenian persons who are wanted by other states,” Ara Fidanyan added. “At the moment, 549 Armenian citizens or Armenian persons are wanted internationally; 118 are wanted at national level.”

https://news.am/eng/news/502562.html

