Armenia ready to assist in finding out origin of writings on weapon used during New Zealand terrorism

YEREVAN. – Armenia stands ready to assist in finding out the origin of the writings on the weapon that was used during the terrorism in New Zealand.

Ara Fidanyan, Head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The writings are a subject of study to us, too,” Fidanyan said. “There has bee no formal petition yet, but we have received an initial signal from the colleagues in New Zealand.

“There has been a signal about a possible collaboration. And in case of the rising of specific matters, we will start the study.”

On March 15, shootings occurred at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and which killed 50 people and injured 50 others. Also, writings in several languages, including in Armenian, were found on the weapons used by the shooters.

