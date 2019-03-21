Pompeo visits Armenian Chapel at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulcher Church

US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo visited the Holy Sepulchre Church and the Armenian section inside the Church.



In the Armenian Chapel Mr. Pompeo lit a candle after which the Armenian Superior of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rev. Fr. Samvel Aghoyan addressed him on behalf of His Beatitude Abp. Nourhan Manougian and St. James Brotherhood welcoming his visit to the Holy Sepulchre Church.

Fr. Samvel talked about the presence of the Armenians in the Holy Land and concluded his wolds saying “We wish success in all your efforts to establish peace in the region, so that all the nations and followers of different religions can live in a peaceful and properiose region”.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...