Pashinyan congratulates Armenia’s Kurdish community on Nowruz

“Nowruz is one of the oldest and most popular national holidays of the Kurds. It coincides with the spring equinox and is perceived as a symbol of nature awakening and the beginning of the New Year,” the Prime Minister said.
He wished that this spring holiday be a fresh start on the way to materializing dreams, “as a symbol of new life for our Kurdish friends, who are part of Armenia’s fraternal family of equal nations.”
“Let the New Year be a year of peace, solidarity, new achievements and every success. I wish the Kurdish community of Armenia prosperity, happiness and perseverance: together, we must build a free, fair and prosperous country for us all,” Pashinyan said.
