Election of Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to start after Easter

He said a selection committee composed of civilians will be formed, which will apply to the state, requesting the rules of procedure.
“As there are no laws regulating the election, the state provided the rules of procedure every time the Patriarch is to be elected,” Bishop Mashalyan said.
After being elected the Patriarch will be sworn in and will take up his responsibilities, he said.
According to media reports, Bishop Sahak Mashalyan will be among the candidates.
The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Mesrob Mutafyan passed away at Holy Savior Armenian on March 8.
He was the 84th patriarch of Turkey’s Armenian Orthodox community and succeeded Karekin II in 1998.
Mutafyan, officially known as Mesrob II, began suffering from dementia in 2008 and has been in a vegetative state since then. However, he still officially remained patriarch and archbishop.
Archbishop Mesrob II Mutafyan was laid to rest on March 17.
