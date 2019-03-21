Armenia Takes Part in the Ancient Civilizations Forum

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenia is represented at the Ancient Civilizations Forum that kicked off in La Paz, the capital city of Bolivia. Our country is represented by the Director of the “Matenadaran” Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan and senior specialist at the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of RA NAS Arsen Bobokhyan.

The Ancient Civilizations Forum was launched in 2016 at the initiative of Greece and China and serves as a platform of cooperation and dialogue aimed at preserving cultural values and encouraging cooperation in the sphere of cultural heritage. Bolivia, Egypt, Iraq, Iran , Italy, and Peru are the founding members of the Forum. India and Mexico have an observer status. Armenia joint the Forum as a full member in July 3, 2018.

As the press service at Matenadaran reported, Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan will present a report on the topic of Old Armenian and its role in forming culture.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...