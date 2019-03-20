Manipulation of Armenian Genocide issue unacceptable – MFA

“The genocide committed against Armenians in the Ottoman Empire is an undeniable fact. The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is first of all a moral obligation and tribute to the memory of the innocent victims,” she added.
“The genocide prevention process is a universal priority. These efforts should be separated from any domestic or geopolitical developments,” the Spokesperson added.
She urged to refrain from looking for a bilateral agenda where there cannot be any.
“This is Armenia’s contribution to the genocide prevention agenda in a hope to prevent any nation from facing what the Armenian nation was subjected to. We’ll continue to working in this direction, it’s our priority,” Anna Naghdalyan stated.
Commenting on plans to open an Embassy in Israel, the Spokesperson said “expansion of the network of Armenia’s diplomatic missions has always been on the agenda.”
She added that “it is part of the continued reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of diplomatic service.”
