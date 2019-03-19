Armenian shooters win bronze at European C’ship

Armenian athletes Lilit Mkrtchyan, Gohar Harutyunyan and Arusyak Grigoryan collected 541, 535 and 531 points, respectively, in the Running Target Women event of the championship on 18 March, the Shooting Federation of Armenia told Panorama.am.

They took the third spot in the Running Target Mixed Women event with a combined total of 1607 points.

Meantime, Zaven Igityan and Nare Gabrielyan scored a total of 747 points in the Air Pistol Mixed Junior Team event to sit in 20th place.

Overall, 13 Armenian shooters led by head coach Seyran Nikoghosyan are taking part in the European Championship, competing in three events – rifle, pistol and running target.