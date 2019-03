Talking Vartan: The Knights and Daughters of Vartan Podcast: Episode 2

Episode Two profiles the Mamigonian Talij No. 12 in New York City and features a conversation with Sbarabed Tigran Sahakyan and Nakgheen Sbarabed Ari Minnetyan. The pair discuss the various projects that lodge members are involved in both in New York and in Armenia. They also preview the Genocide Commemoration Program to be held in Times Square on Sunday, April 28th. Hosted and Produced by Asbed David Medzorian of Ararat Lodge No. 1 in Boston, Massachusetts

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...