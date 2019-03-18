Armenian Genocide Museum to open in Buenos Aires

The Buenos Aires legislature voted 54 to 2 last week to approve at second reading a bill that enables the Memory Foundation of the Armenian Genocide to build a Museum of Armenian Memory, History and Culture.
The property is located on Gurruchaga Street, very close to most of the institutions of the Armenian community that are located in the neighborhood of Palermo.
The foundation received the building for a period of 30 years with the possibility of renovation.
The establishment of the museum aims “to promote the creation of a museum that maintains the contribution of the Armenians to the social construction of Argentina. Thus, an archive of the history of the Armenian presence in Argentina will also be created.”
A library and archive of Armenian genocide is also expected to be created.
Argentina was one of the first countries to recognize the Armenian Genocide. . In September 1987, Raúl Alfonsín (president of Argentina from 1983 to 1989) described the massacre of a million and a half Armenians at the hands of the Turks between 1915 and 1923 as genocide.
Two decades later, in 2007, Argentina declared April 24 as “Day of action for tolerance and respect among peoples” in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
