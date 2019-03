MESSAGE FROM THE GRAND MASTER

We were shocked and saddened, as was all of New Zealand, to hear of the events in Christchurch on Friday and the tragic loss of life. Our thoughts, sympathies and condolences are with the families, relatives and friends. We wish all those wounded or injured in this horrific attack a speedy recovery.

Brian Cliff

Grand Master

Knigh Templar / New Zealand

