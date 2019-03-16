Armenian chess player wins individual bronze at FIDE World Team Championship

Individual medals were awarded on Friday at the FIDE World Team Championship concluded on Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan. As the Chess Federation of Armenia reports, member of the Armenian women’s Lilit Mktchyan won individual medal on board two, taking the bronze.

To remind, the Armenia team took the 8th position at the Championship. Our team won the only victory against Egypt, drew with Hungary and Georgia and lost to Russia, China, Kazakhstan, India, USA and Ukraine.

China won the championship scoring maximum 18 points out of 18 possible. Russia came the second with 14 points and Georgia – the third with 13 points.

