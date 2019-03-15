Writing in Armenian seen on New Zealand shooter’s rifle

The outcome of the battle resulted in a Russian victory. Ottoman leader Enver Pasha publicly blamed his defeat on Armenians.
The writing also cites military leaders and refers to ancient battles such as the 1189 Siege of Acre and Ottoman Empire battles including the 1863 battle of Vienna and the 1877 battle of Shipka Pass.
The attacker left behind a 37 page manifesto and live streamed his massacre. He described himself as an “ordinary white man” who was inspired by Norway mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and wanted to avenge “thousands of deaths caused by foreign invaders.”
At least 49 have been confirmed killed in shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.
