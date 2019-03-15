Prosecutors seek re-arrest of two suspects released in Hrant Dink Murder case

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked an Istanbul court to have the defendants re-arrested.
Early Thursday, an Istanbul High Criminal Court ordered the conditional release of two suspects in the murder.
Ercan Gun and Muharrem Demirkale were released with a travel ban abroad, while the court ordered the continued detention of Ramazan Akyurek and Ali Fuat Yilmazer.
Dink, editor-in-chief of the Istanbul-based newspaper Agos, was killed outside his office on Jan. 19, 2007.
In 2011, Ogun Samast was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the killing. Samast, who was 17 years old in early 2007, claimed he killed Dink for “insulting Turkishness.”
Yorumlar kapatıldı.