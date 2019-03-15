Member of Bundestag fined 20,000 euros for getting payments from Baku

In addition, the Social Democratic Party has urged Strenz to quit her mandate.
MP Frank Schwabe said: “Corruption is no small matter, it touches the foundations of democracy.”
The politician herself says the fine was exclusively related to the late announcement of sideline activities.”
According to the source, “Strenz maintained close ties with authoritarian Azerbaijan over the years.”
Deutsche Welle notes that the sums Karin Strenz received were apparently part of a larger system that allowed the oil-rich country to gain influence in Western Europe.
Transparency Germany, Transparency International’s national chapter, earlier filed a criminal complaint against the Bundestag member Karin Strenz and the former Bundestag member Eduard Lintner (Christian Social Union in Bavaria, CSU) in an alleged bribery case orchestrated by the Azerbaijani government. The watchdog had asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Berlin to determine if the two politicians violated the German Criminal Code’s section 108e on bribery and corruption of elected officials.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.