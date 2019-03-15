‘Deeply Saddened’ by ‘Senseless Violence,’ Pope Assures All New Zealanders, and Especially Muslims, His Heartfelt Solidarity

Pope Francis has sent his condolences to the victims and their loved ones in a telegram today from Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who sent the telegram on the Pope’s behalf.

Below is the Vatican-provided text of the Pope’s message:

His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the injury and loss of life caused by the senseless acts of violence at two Mosques in Christchurch, and he assures all New Zealanders, and in particular the Muslim community, of his heartfelt solidarity in the wake of these attacks. Mindful of the efforts of the security and emergency personnel in this difficult situation, His Holiness prays for the healing of the injured, the consolation of those who grieve the loss of their loved ones, and for all affected by this tragedy. Commending those who have died to the loving mercy of Almighty God, Pope Francis invokes the divine blessings of comfort and strength upon the nation.

Pietro Parolin

Secretary of State