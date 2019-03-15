Armenia condemns deadly New Zealand attack

“It is with a heavy heart that we extend our sincere condolences to our colleagues and the people of NewZealand in light of the tragedy that took the lives of over 40 innocent people,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.
“On this dark day, we stand with the people of New Zealand in condemning violence and terrorism,” the Ministry added.
Speaking to Public Radio of Armenia, political scientist Armen Petrosyan said “the Armenian side should decisively condemn terrorism.
The expert said “there are circumstances, which non-friendly circles can use in anti-Armenian propaganda.”
“Irrespective of who has carried out the attack and against whom, this is a terrible act that needs to be condemned,” the expert said.
According to him, condolences should be offered not only to New Zealand, but also the whole Muslim world, because the Muslims see the attack as an act against them.
At least 49 have been confirmed killed in shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch. Gunman Brenton Tarrant livestreamed the attack on social media. Footage clearly showed writing in Armenian, Georgian and other languages on the rifles used in the attack.
