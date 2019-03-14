Netanyahu’s son reminds Turkey of committing the Armenian Genocide

“I will remind him [President of Turkey Erdogan] about the Genocide committed against Greeks, Kurds, and the Armenians. They committed ethnic cleansing, expelling the whole Christian population from Asia Minor,” Yair tweeted, adding also that the current day Istanbul was Constantinople, capital city of the Byzantine Empire and the center of Orthodox Church for more 100 years before the Turkish occupation .

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday blasted Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu as a “tyrant” who “massacred” Palestinian children as the two leaders exchanged insults in their latest spat.

Erdogan was responding to earlier comments from Netanyahu who slammed the Turkish leader as a “dictator” and “a joke”, after a day of tit-for-tat exchanges between government officials in both countries.

The latest exchange came after Netanyahu had called Israel the nation-state of “the Jewish people” only, not all its citizens. That prompted Turkey on Tuesday to accuse the Israeli leader of “blatant racism.”