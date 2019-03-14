Catholicos Karekin II, Georgia President discussion preservation of Armenian monuments

His Holiness attached importance to the meetings between the leaders of the two countries, which, he said, contribute to the further reinforcement of Armenian-Georgian relations.
The Catholicos noted that Christian belief and value system have played a special role in the friendship between the two peoples. He added that both nations have managed to overcome a number of difficulties and trials thanks to their faith.
His Holiness Karekin II highlighted the importance of maintaining the same Christian value system and attached importance to the authorities’ support to those efforts.
The Catholicos referred to the issue of preservation of the Armenian sacred places and cultural heritage in Georgia, expressing hope that they will find their solution under the care of the Georgian authorities.
Zurabishvili, in turn, referred to challenges facing Georgia. Speaking about the situation in the region, she noted that there is no alternative to peace.
