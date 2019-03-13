Russia warns its citizens of Armenian descent against visiting Azerbaijan

“Under the pretext of the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the border service of Azerbaijan continues to deny entry to persons directly or indirectly linked to the Armenian nation, irrespective of their citizenship,” the Foreign Ministry said.
It added that Baku insists it cannot guarantee the personal security of such persons.
The Foreign Ministry said Azerbaijan has been consistently ignoring the appeals of the Russian side regarding the impermissibility of such discrimination on the basis of ethnicity..
“Taking into account the above circumstances, we strongly recommend that Russian citizens carefully weigh the possible risks when planning trips to Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.
