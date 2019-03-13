 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Russia warns its citizens of Armenian descent against visiting Azerbaijan

2019-03-13
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning to it citizens with direct or indirect links to the Armenian nation, who are planning to visit Azerbaijan.
“Under the pretext of the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the border service of Azerbaijan continues to deny entry to persons directly or indirectly linked to the Armenian nation, irrespective of their citizenship,” the Foreign Ministry said.
It added that  Baku insists it cannot guarantee the personal security of such persons.
The Foreign Ministry said Azerbaijan has been consistently ignoring the appeals of the Russian side regarding the impermissibility of such discrimination on the basis of ethnicity..
“Taking into account the above circumstances, we strongly recommend that Russian citizens carefully weigh the possible risks when planning trips to Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Yayımlanan kategori: English ve Haberler

Yorumlar kapatıldı.

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: