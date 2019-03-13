Georgian President pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims
2019-03-13
Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today.
The President laid a wreath at the memorial to Armenian genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a moment of silence.
She then visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.Salome Zurabishvili has arrived in Armenia for a two-day visit at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.At Zvartnots Airport she was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.