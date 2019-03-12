Mkhitaryan named Arsenal Player of the Month

After scoring and assisting in successive games, it’s no surprise that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named as the February Player of the Month, Arsenal FC reported on its website.

Ut reminds that the Armenia international returned from injury with a bang, setting up Alex Lacazette before doubling our lead 10 minutes later against Southampton. Micki then repeated the feat against Bournemouth, burying Mesut Ozil’s pass before assisting Laurent Koscielny as we ran out 3-1 winners over Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old finished with 40 per cent of the votes cast, with Lacazette in second place and Bernd Leno in third.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/03/12/Mkhitaryan/2084954

