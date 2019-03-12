Ombudsman, ICRC regional director discuss human rights protection of imprisoned Armenian villager in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has had a working meeting in Geneva with Patrick Vial, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Among other issues, the sides discussed issues related to human rights protection of Karen Ghazaryan, the Armenian villager who has been imprisoned in Azerbaijan.

Tatoyan’s office said the ombudsman has also discussed these issues with Claire Meytraud, International Committee of the Red Cross Armenia chief.

In Geneva, Tatoyan presented the concerns of Ghazaryan’s parents and attorney regarding the civilian prisoner’s health condition, as well as about receiving necessary special care and treatment.

The request of the parents and attorney on providing phone or video communication with the prisoner was raised, because currently they are only able to carry out paper correspondence with Ghazaryan.

The Armenian Ombudsman also raised the main issue – the return of Karen Ghazaryan to Armenia.

The sides agreed to continue cooperating.

