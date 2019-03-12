Armenian NGO wins OSCE’s Democracy Defender Award

An Armenian human rights NGO was honored with the OSCE’s Democracy Defender Award at the annual ceremony held in Vienna, Austria on March 11.

The Union of Informed Citizens was among the 36 civil society organizations nominated for the 2019 award for the OSCE region. It was praised for its achievements in the field of human rights and promotion of civil liberties. Permanent representatives of the OSCE participating states handed over the prize to Daniel Ioannisyan, the organization’s founder and programs coordinator.

The organizers highly praised civil society’s important role in the democratic developments in Armenia, highlighting the existing favorable climate for its future progress.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/03/12/mfa/2945467

