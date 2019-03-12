14-year-old talented pianist Eva Gevorgyan received Armenian citizenship

14-year-old Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan will receive Armenian citizenship, the head of passport and visa department of the Armenian police Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Bichakhchyan cited media reports about the pianist’s wish to receive Armenian citizenship, adding he had discussed with Eva’s father the issuance of the passport.

“In line with the Armenian legislation the matter was solved as all legal basis were available. The applicants were notified about the only requirement to receive the child’s mother’s consent in writing,” Bichakhchyan wrote.

To note, at her young age Eva Gevorkian is already a winner of numerous international competitions. Last year, Gevorgyan was earlier named first prize winner of the Junior Division of the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists.

Eva is studying at the music school under the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. She has been playing the piano since 3 years of age. Eva has been taking part in international music competitions and festivals since she was 15 years old, winning all of them.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/03/12/Eva-Gevorgyan/2084936

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...