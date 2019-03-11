Funeral service for Patriarch Mesrob Mutafyan to be held in Istanbul on March 17

Archbishop Mutafyan will be laid to rest at the Armenian cemetery in Sisli district.
The Patriarch passed away at Holy Savior Armenian Hospital in Istanbul on March 8 after suffering from dementia for over 10 years.
He was the 84th patriarch of Turkey’s Armenian Orthodox community and succeeded Karekin II in 1998.
Archbishop Aram Atesyan was appointed to serve as Patriarchal Vicar, as Mesrob II had to withdraw from his duties due to his illness. A new patriarch could not be elected as Turkish laws prohibit any elections while a standing patriarch is alive.
