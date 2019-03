Armenia’s Srbuk will be ‘Walking Out’ at Eurovision 2019

Armenia has presented its 2019 Eurovision entry. Srbuk will perform “Walk out” at the second semi-final on May 16.

The following countries will feature in the second Semi-Final: Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Moldova, Latvia, Romania, Denmark, Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, F.Y.R. Macedonia, Norway, Russia, The Netherlands, Croatia, Lithuania and Malta.

The Grand Final will take place on May 18.

https://armradio.am/en/8141

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...