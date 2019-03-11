 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenia, NATO discuss cooperation

2019-03-11
Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan received today James Appathurai, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, who has arrived in Armenia for the NATO week events to be held from March 11 to 15.
The parties touched upon a wide range of issues of Armenia-NATO cooperation, namely the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), the process of implementation of measures under the Partnership for Peace Planning and Review Process, their assessment, as well as planning for the future.
Armenia’s participation in NATO-led missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan was hailed as an important contribution.
James Appathurai expressed gratitude for hosting the NATO Week events.
Issues of regional security were also discussed.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Yayımlanan kategori: Haberler ve Türkçe

Yorumlar kapatıldı.

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: