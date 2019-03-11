Armenia, NATO discuss cooperation

The parties touched upon a wide range of issues of Armenia-NATO cooperation, namely the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), the process of implementation of measures under the Partnership for Peace Planning and Review Process, their assessment, as well as planning for the future.
Armenia’s participation in NATO-led missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan was hailed as an important contribution.
James Appathurai expressed gratitude for hosting the NATO Week events.
Issues of regional security were also discussed.
