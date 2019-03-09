Catholicos Aram I offers condolences over Mutafyan’s death

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I expressed deep condolences over the death of Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Archbishop Mesrop Mutafyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Catholicosate of Cilicia.

‘His Holiness Catholicos Aram I learned with deep grief from Patriarchal Vicar of Armenian Patriarcate of Istanbul Aram Atesian that Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Archbishop Mestop Mutafyan has died. On this sorrowful occasion the Catholicos and the brethren of the Great House of Cilicia offer condolences to the Patriarchal General Vicar, the brethren, the religious people and the Armenians of Turkey’, reads the statement of the Catholicosate of Cilicia.

Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Archbishop Mesrop Mutafyan dies on March 8, aged 62. His funeral will be held on March 17.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

