Armenian Patriarch of Turkey Mesrob Mutafyan Loses His Life

Armenian Patriarch of Turkey Mesrob II Mutafyan has lost his life in Surp Pırgiç Armenian Hospital in İstanbul. Speaking to bianet, HDP Diyarbakır MP Garo Paylan has said, “He was a spiritual leader, whom we will always remember.”

Mesrob II Mutafyan, the 84th Armenian Patriarch of Turkey, has lost his life. It has been reported that Mutafyan died today (March 8) in Yedikule Surp Pırgiç Armenian Hospital in İstanbul, where he was receiving treatment.

The official statement regarding the funeral ceremony will be made by the Armenian Patriarchate later in the day.

62-year-old Mutafyan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in July 2008.

Paylan: He was our spiritual leader in hard times

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Diyarbakır MP Garo Paylan has spoken to bianet about the death of Mutafyan. Paylan has said, “Mesrob Mutafyan was our spiritual leader as the Armenian Patriarch in very difficult times.

“He was in a vegetative state for a really long time; we have unfortunately lost him. He will always be on our minds as a spiritual leader, whom we will always remember. I extend my condolences, may he rest in peace…”

Bakar: I feel like we are completely abandoned now

Lawyer Luiz Bakar, who was a spokesperson for the Armenian Patriarchate when Mutafyan was in charge, has also spoken to bianet about his death:

“He was a very valuable person for the society, for the country, has was always beneficial. Unfortunately, we have lost him at a very young age.

“We have fallen apart since the onset of his illness. I feel like we are completely abandoned now.”

Tatyos Bebek: He was a unifying patriarch

Tatyos Bebek, a member of the Thinking Platform and a dentist, has also said, “It is a great loss for the Armenian community in Turkey, he was an irreplaceable person. He was a uniting, unifying patriarch carrying Turkey’s gradually diminishing Armenian community onward.”

He was elected the 84th Armenian Patriarch of Turkey in 1998

Patriarch Mutafyan was born in İstanbul on June 16, 1956.

Mesrob Mutafyan graduated from the American High School in Kornwestheim near Stuttgart in Germany. From 1974 to 1979, he studied philosophy and sociology in Memphis, Tennessee, US.

On May 13, 1979, he was ordained to priesthood and was commissioned pastor of Kınalıada, one of the Prince Islands in the Sea of Marmara in İstanbul. Between 1979 and 1981, he continued his theological studies in Jerusalem.

On September 21, 1986, Mesrob Mutafyan was elevated to the rank of a Bishop in Echmiadzin, Armenia. From 1982 to 1990, he coordinated the ecumenical relationships of the Patriarchate. He attended the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome, Italy in 1988-1989.

In 1993, he was elevated to the rank of archbishop to serve the diocese of Prince Islands. From 1997, Mutafyan acted as the vicar general of the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey.

Following the death of the then Armenian Patriarch of Turkey Karekin II Kazanjian, Mesrob Mutafyan was elected on March 16, 1998 to serve as the temporary leader of the Church.

Mesrob Mutafyan was elected the 84th Armenian Patriarch of Turkey on October 14, 1998.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...