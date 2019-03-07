Ryanair to enter Armenia civil aviation market

YEREVAN. – The European Ryanair DAC Irish low-cost airline is going to enter Armenia’s market, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper reported.

“According to our information, the [respective] negotiations that took place in Dublin between the managerial staff of the Civil Aviation Committee [of Armenia] and the airline are in progress quite productively and are already in the final phase.

“Zhoghovurd daily’s sources claim that the approximate time frames for the launch of the airline’s operations [in Armenia] are known; it may start conducting flights [to and from the country] in 2020 already.

“Ryanair company’s entry [into Armenia] will create an opportunity to increase passenger flow from Europe to Armenia, offering new destinations and low [airline ticket] prices,” Zhoghovurd wrote.

https://news.am/eng/news/499967.html

