ARS Las Vegas ‘Shoushi’ Chapter Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

The Armenian Relief Society of Western US’s Las Vegas “Shoushi” Chapter celebrated its Silver Anniversary on Saturday, February 23 with the attendance of ARS Regional Executive Board members.

The celebration at VZ Banquet Hall also marked the 5th Anniversary of naming the ARS Verjine Koujakian Saturday School. Mrs. Koujakian was the founder of the ARS Shoushi Chapter’s Saturday School in 1994. The Koujakian and Yemenidjian families continue to support the school, which teaches Armenian language and culture every Saturday to more than 50 students.

The ARS Regional Executive Board toured the Saturday School with members of the Koujakian and Yemenidjian families. They met with the principal and faculty, and visited various classrooms, where students performed recitations and sang songs.

Later that evening, the ARS Regional Executive Board attended the banquet, where Chairperson Silva Poladian applauded the ARS Shoushi Chapter’s achievements throughout the 25 years of service and dedication to the ARS, and the local Armenian community. Remarks were also delivered by Chapter Chairperson Siroun Bedirian, as well as Principal of the Saturday School Houri Darakjian. To acknowledge the major milestones in the small Armenian enclave of Las Vegas, the Regional Executive presented the Shoushi Chapter and the benefactors of ARS Verjine Koujakian School with plaques. Attendees enjoyed the wonderful evening and musical entertainment provided by Sako Tashjian from Montreal.

http://asbarez.com/178143/ars-las-vegas-shoushi-chapter-celebrates-its-25th-anniversary/

