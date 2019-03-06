Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, founder of Acer Inc. Stan Shih confirm participation in WCIT 2019 to be held in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American internet entrepreneur, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and founder of Acer Inc. Stan Shih have confirmed their participation in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT-2019) which will take place in Armenia from October 6 to 9, the Armenian government said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The WCIT 2019 is entitled ‘The Power of Decentralization’.

“We are going to discuss the vision on IT development for the next five years. Smart city solutions by the example of different countries, cyber-security and all those IT directions which are trending today. There will be a broad range of discussions, and the most famous specialists of the field will arrive in Yerevan”, Congress Chairman Alexander Yesayan said.

Amazon, Google and Facebook leaders have also verbally approved their participation to the Congress.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) is the largest and the most reputable international event among worldwide IT leaders.

It brings together high-level officials from different countries, heads of multinational organizations, universities and scientific research centers, non-governmental organizations’ representatives and many more.

The event includes discussions of legal, political and economic trends affecting IT business processes, presentations of innovative solutions, B2B meetings and so on.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...