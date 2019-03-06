Artist Anahid Boghosian Featured in ‘Femina Spina’ at TAG Gallery

TAG Gallery will present Femina Spina—the female spine— a three woman show which explores elemental female strength. Los Angeles artists Anahid Boghosian, Laura Fisher, and Rebecca Marie have come together to create an exhibition that shines a light on all that can be delivered when women depend upon each other and work in unity.

Each artist visits the subject in her own way, playing with the notion of the interior and exterior fortitude of modern women through both abstract and representative imagery. Though the “all woman show” fell out of favor in 80’s and 90’s, recently curators, galleries, and museums are revisiting these specific and complex points of view. Femina Spina presents these views from a fresh, contemporary perspective and should not be missed.

One of Boghosian’s works to be featured at “Femina Spina”

Anahid Boghosian’s paintings and sculptural works are un-apologetically female and survey the beauty, vigor, and complexity of women through evocative layering and combinations of re-purposed materials.

In her Ilium series, Laura Fisher explores the quiet strength of women, using the visual language of mountains and bridges to reveal the often hidden but nevertheless vital presence of women in the world.

Rebecca Marie combines textured papers and paint to create a collection of small pieces which individually capture intimate and expressive moments, and work in unison to portray the strength built on the emotional journey of womanhood.

These three artistic approaches unite to form a cohesive and thoughtful installation, while never losing the individual voice of each woman. The strength of the female structure and form—whether joyful or pensive, whether uplifted or hidden—is celebrated through the expressive work of Boghosian, Fisher, and Marie.

“Femina Spina” runs from March 19 to April 13, with a reception scheduled on Saturday, March 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. at TAG Gallery, 5458 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles.

