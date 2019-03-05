Syriac Associations Federation: Syriac Genocide Should be Recognized Too

Around the world, 46 Syriac organizations, including the Federation of Syriac Associations (SÜDEF) from Turkey, have sent a letter to the President of France concerning the Syriac genocide. SÜDEF Chair Türker has told bianet about their demands.

Pınar Tarcan İstanbul – BIA News Desk 05 March 2019, Tuesday 16:54

With the initiative of the European Syriac Union (ESU), 46 Syriac civil society organizations around the world have sent a letter to President of France Emmanuel Macron, demanding him to declare April 24 as a day for the commemoration of the Syriac genocide, along with the Armenian Genocide.

Federation of the Syriac Associations (SÜDEF) from Turkey has also signed the joint letter.

Macron declared April 24 as the “day for the commemoration of the Armenian genocide” on February 23.

Speaking to bianet on the issue, SÜDEF Chair Evgil Türker said, “Armenians and Syriacs were subjected to genocide together.”

“Today, the population of the Syriac society in Turkey decreased to 20 or 25 thousand. The reason for that is clear: The 1915 genocide and the migration policies.

“As you know, April 24 has been declared as a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in France. This has been done only for Armenians. The European Syriac Union has launched a petition for the Syriac genocide to be commemorated on this day as well.

“We, as the Federation of the Syriac Associations from Turkey, have signed the letter too.”

100-hour hunger strike on the 100th anniversary

Regarding the awareness of the Syriac genocide in Turkey and in the world, Türker said,

“In Turkey, the Syriac Genocide, the Sayfo, was only talked between our grandmothers, grandfathers, fathers. For a period, only the Armenian Genocide was spoken about.

“After the activities of the diaspora, it began to be talked as a topic in the 1990s. Sabro newspaper began to be published. The HDP (Peoples’ Democratic Party) and the elements within the HDP began to put it into their agendas.

“In 2015, we did a 100-hour hunger strike in Midyat, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Sayfo. This was influential for the genocide to be heard.”

“Not all the immovable properties were returned”

When asked about the works of the General Directorate of the Foundations regarding the returning of the immovable properties to the Syriacs, Türker replied,

“The General Directorate of the Foundations generally eliminated some injustices but did not totally eliminated them.

“When the Mardin Metropolitan Municipality was handed over to a trustee (in 2016, by the Ministry of Interior), many monasteries and cemeteries were handed over to the Directorate of Religious Affairs. After backlash, they returned them. But 54 pieces are returned, 56 still aren’t. The injustice continues.”

“No gains for Syriacs without democracy”

“There is a democracy problem in Turkey. As long as this has not been overcome, there are no gains for us or the other parts of the society.

“Our priorities are the democracy of Turkey, human rights, freedom of thought, as all other peoples. If these are not present, then there are no gained rights for the Syriacs. If the rights, law, democracy, freedom of thought is established, all the societies in Turkey will take a relief.” (PT/VK)

