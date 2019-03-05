Ethnic Armenian MP Garo Paylan sends inquiry to Turkey’s culture minister over demolition of Charents’ house in Kars

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament from the Peoples’ Democratic party (HDP) Garo Paylan has sent an inquiry to the country’s culture ministry over the demolition of the native house of Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents in the town of Kars, demokrathaber.org reports.

“Did you have ever thought that the demolition of Charents’ house can create an insult among the people respecting the memory of the poet? Which structure has made the decision to destroy Charents’ house? Has the culture ministry been aware of that? Charents’ house can be a memory place for Kars. Does the ministry have any program for its renovation and turning it into a museum? In my opinion, Charents’ house has been demolished because of his being an Armenian, do you agree with me?”, Garo Paylan stated in the inquiry.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/966368/

